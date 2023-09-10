PTI claims abduction as Usman Dar goes missing in Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister Usman Dar was picked up in Karachi, his party said on Saturday.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayun said Dar was taken to an unknown location by unidentified persons, saying police were claiming Usman Dar was not in their custody.

1. Usman Dar has been picked/abducted up from Malir Cantt, Karachi by unknown people at 4:30 pm today. He has reportedly been taken to an unknown location.

2. Police are claiming he is not in their custody.

3. Strongly condemn this act in the strongest words possible.

4. This… — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) September 9, 2023

A clip of Usman Dar’s mother surfaced on social media as she demanded the immediate release of her son.

Other PTI leaders also demanded that Mr Dar should be presented in court if there was a case against him so he could exercise his right to defend himself.

Senior officials of Karachi Police denied detaining the defiant leader, who is facing several cases following May 9 events.

Last month, the residence of PTI leader, his factory and his businesses were sealed while family members, decried harassment.