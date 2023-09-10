Pakistanis buy prize bonds to try their luck since they are regarded as safe investments. Unlike other investment options like stocks or real estate, prize bonds are backed by the government and do not lose their face value over time.

There is no risk of losing the cash invested because there is no assurance that a person would win a reward. The State Bank offers reliable investment products called Prize Bonds. Bonds are non-interest bearing securities that provide individuals the chance to win cash awards.

Prize Bonds come in a variety of values, and owners can participate in drawings for a chance to win rewards.

Prize drawings are scheduled by National Savings and typically occur every three months or so.

Rs40000 Prize Bond 2023 draw

The Rs 40000 prize bond list 2023 draw #26 will be held on Monday at the Quetta office.

Winners of 40,000 Prize Bonds

The Rs40,000 Prize Bond winners will be announced on Monday.

Daily Pakistan will publish the complete list of prize bond winners on Monday.