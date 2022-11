Prize Bond Draw Full Schedule 2023

Following is the 2023 schedule for the prize bonds.

PRIZE BOND DRAW DATE DAY CITY Rs.750/- January 16, 2023 Monday Karachi Rs.1500/- February 15, 2023 Wednesday Quetta Rs.100/- February 15, 2023 Wednesday Rawalpindi Rs.200/- March 15, 2023 Wednesday Faisalabad Rs.750/- April 17, 2023 Monday Peshawar Rs.1500/- May 15, 2023 Monday Lahore Rs.100/- May 15, 2023 Monday Multan Rs.200/- June 15, 2023 Thursday Quetta Rs.750/- July 17, 2023 Monday Rawalpindi Rs.1500/- August 15, 2023 Tuesday Peshawar Rs.100/- August 15, 2023 Tuesday Karachi Rs.200/- September 15, 2023 Friday Hyderabad Rs.750/- October 16, 2023 Monday Muzaffarabad Rs.1500/- November 15, 2023 Wednesday Faisalabad Rs.100/- November 15, 2023 Wednesday Lahore Rs.200/- December 15, 2023 Friday Multan