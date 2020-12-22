Prize bonds draw schedule for 2021 announced
KARACHI – A schedule for the draws of prize bonds of all denominations for 2021 has been announced.
The draws for denominations of Rs200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000 are held quarterly or four times in a year.
For the Rs15,000 prize bond, draws will be held on Jan 4, April 1, July 2, and Oct 1, 2021, while draws of Rs7,500 denomination will be held on Feb 2, May 3, Aug 2, and Nov 1.
Last date for discontinuation of Rs40,000 prize ... 08:29 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – The federal government on Thursday extended the last date of encashment/replacement/conversion of ...
Draw lists for Rs100 and Rs1500 will be released on Feb 15, May 17, Aug 16, and Nov 15 while the draws of Rs750 will be held on Jan 15, April 15, July 15, and Oct 15.
Rs25,000 prize bond discontinued in Pakistan 04:39 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has discontinued Rs25,000 prize bonds, said a notification issued by the ...
The draw of Rs200 will be issued on March 15, June 15, September 15, and December 15, 2021.
The federal government has announced to discontinue prize bonds of Rs25,000 and Rs40,000.
