UBL introduces WhatsApp Banking Services
Web Desk
01:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
UBL introduces WhatsApp Banking Services
KARACHI – UBL, Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2020 (as declared by the Pakistan Banking Awards) is always ahead of the curve in terms of the technological finesse of its products and services. The Bank is proud of the many innovations it has been able to bring forth to serve the financial needs of the people of Pakistan.

In keeping with its brand attributes of being the country’s leading progressive and innovative bank, UBL, in collaboration with Infobip, has introduced another financial convenience for its over 10 million customers – WhatsApp Banking. This is a self-service option for all of its customers in order to deliver an interactive customer solution for all their banking queries, on their most preferred communication channel.  

Through this most convenient channel, UBL customers can now get financial assistance at their fingertips. UBL WhatsApp Banking will assist the customer, among other features, to enquire about a product, register for a complaint, trace UBL Branches, get information about a specific topic & much more.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking said “UBL has, time and again, introduced products and services which offer customers maximum expediency. With our digital footprint and technological know-how, we want to bring the ultimate banking experience for our customers. This new service is another step in that direction.”

