Anam Danish forced K-Electric to cut down her Rs6Lac Bill to Rs15,000 with viral video

A clip of her determined protest has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and support from social media users. The woman claimed that her actual electricity consumption justified only Rs 15,000 bill, but K-Electric had sent her for over half million.

The incident once again raised serious questions about K-Electric’s billing practices, with many Karachi residents expressing frustration over unexplained surges in their electricity bills despite regular payments. Users have accused the utility company of irregularities, arbitrary charges, and lack of transparency.

Karachi residents have long faced issues such as unjustified price hikes, frequent power outages, and excessive billing, often leading to public protests against the power supplier.

As authenticity of clip has not been officially verified, it has ignited fresh debate on social media about consumers’ rights and how ordinary citizens can effectively challenge unfair practices. This case shows urgent need for accountability and reforms in the city’s electricity billing system to protect consumers from unjust charges.