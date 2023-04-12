Pakistan gets closer to IMF bailout as UAE assurance of $1bn inflow likely this week

ISLAMABAD – Cash-strapped Pakistan moved a step closer to unlock much-needed funds loan from the International Monetary Fund bailout as United Arab Emirates is likely to give assurance to US-based lender.
Media reports quoting Finance Ministry officials said the matters about the assurances of additional $ 1 billion funds have been finalized with Emirates and IMF will get the on-paper guarantee this week.
Secretary Finance Ministry will also update the IMF officials during meetings in Washington.
The global lender earlier confirmed it has received the assurance from Saudi Arabia, while the agreement with the global lender was delayed, causing further depreciation of the local currency.
The assurances from friendly nations are one of the key demands laid forth by the fund to release the next tranche of loan to the crisis-hit country. IMF wants friendly nations to honor their pledges to fund Pakistan before the multilateral lender finalizes $6.5 billion bailout program – a move that led to a delay in talks with the IMF for the program.
The country of over 220 million has been struggling with a massive economic crisis with the common man bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices, and the masses are battling to get basic commodities as the government taking desperate measures tabled for economic revival.
Consumer price inflation in South Asian nation climbed to a record high in March from a year earlier, while dozens of people were killed in stampedes for food aid.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.15
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.95
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
