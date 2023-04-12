Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

IMF makes big cut to Pakistan’s growth outlook, predicts more inflation, unemployment

Web Desk 09:49 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
IMF makes big cut to Pakistan’s growth outlook, predicts more inflation, unemployment
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund slashed Pakistan’s global growth forecasts from projections it made in October 2022 as it warned of more inflation and unemployment in the crisis-hit country.

The global lender downgraded its forecasts for Pakistan for the current fiscal year to 0.5 percent, with inflation likely to surpass 27 percent and the inflation rate soaring to 7 percent.

In its report World Economic Outlook (WEO): A rocky recovery, hinted at the improvement in the economic conditions of South Asian country next year but warned of hard times in near future.

Pakistani government earlier set the target of economic development at 5 percent while the rate of inflation is more than doubled this year. The reports claimed that Current Account Deficit (CAD) will remain at 2.4 percent.

The gloomy growth forecasts come in wake of the aftermath of catastrophic floods and the slowdown in the global economy.

The recent down gradation of the country’s growth prospects comes weeks after World Bank and the Asian Development Bank projected inflation at 29.5pc and 27.5pc amid deepening political and economic crises.

World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 2pc as economic crisis worsens

Globally, the inflation is set to take from 8.7 percent to 7percent this year in wake of the slight drop in prices, but core inflation is likely to drop gradually, the fund said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan gets closer to IMF bailout as UAE assurance of $1bn inflow likely this week

10:56 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security

10:33 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Sweden shuts embassy in Pakistan for indefinite period

02:09 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Gold price up by Rs600 per tola to hit historic high in Pakistan

08:34 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

In a rarity, Pakistan surrenders 10% Hajj quota

02:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Pakistan condemns India for holding G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

12:02 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#KhawajaFarooqAhmad becomes #AzadKashmir’s acting PM after ...

11:15 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th April 2023

09:04 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.15 293.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.95 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: