Earthquake shakes parts of Azad Kashmir; no casualties reported

MUZAFFARABAD – A mild earthquake struck Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, shaking the homes of panicked residents but causing no casualties or damage.

The quake was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale while its epicenter remained unknown.

Media reports suggest that no immediate reports of damage or injuries were reported. The earthquake comes just days after several areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Lahore, and Islamabad, were rocked by a powerful earthquake.

Pakistan experiences seismic and volcanic activity due to its position near the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The shakes however underscore the significance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.

