MDCAT 2024 Latest Update for Sindh students

KARACHI – After annual examinations of intermediate, medical aspirants are looking for updates on the Medical & Dental College Admission Test 2024.

In recent update, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro (LUMHS) announced that it could not conduct the medical and dental colleges admissions test (MDCAT), as provincial government of Sindh assigned task to Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for third consecutive year.

A notification was issued as LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan said that he could not oversee the MDCAT this year due to his son's participation in exam, and suggested another university should handle it for fairness and transparency.

MDCAT 2024

MDCAT 2024 will comprise on Part A and B. Part A is of 95pc with 150 MCQs.

Biology: 35%

Chemistry: 25%

Physics: 25%

English: 10%

Initially, there were reports that People’s Medical University Nawabshah or Larkana Medical University may conduct the test, but the responsibility was ultimately given to DUHS.

Last year, DUHS conducted the MDCAT after the first test by Jinnah Sindh Medical University was canceled due to paper leak.