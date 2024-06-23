Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has deployed paramilitary force Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after request from AJK Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The decision came after a detailed meeting of AJK premier and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the region's law and order situation.

The deployment aims to enhance security efforts in Kashmir. Naqvi also assured full support to maintain peace, while Prime Minister Haq thanked him for his swift action.

Earlier, AJK PM requested increased funding from central government to address the sensitive situation in Kashmir, which had experienced violent clashes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released Rs 23 billion to alleviate the region's crises, and PM Haq discussed budget allocations and development projects with Adviser Rana Sanaullah.