Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has deployed paramilitary force Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after request from AJK Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.
The decision came after a detailed meeting of AJK premier and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the region's law and order situation.
The deployment aims to enhance security efforts in Kashmir. Naqvi also assured full support to maintain peace, while Prime Minister Haq thanked him for his swift action.
Earlier, AJK PM requested increased funding from central government to address the sensitive situation in Kashmir, which had experienced violent clashes.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released Rs 23 billion to alleviate the region's crises, and PM Haq discussed budget allocations and development projects with Adviser Rana Sanaullah.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
