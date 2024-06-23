Search

Pakistan

Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns

Web Desk
01:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has deployed paramilitary force Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after request from AJK Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The decision came after a detailed meeting of AJK premier and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the region's law and order situation.

The deployment aims to enhance security efforts in Kashmir. Naqvi also assured full support to maintain peace, while Prime Minister Haq thanked him for his swift action.

Earlier, AJK PM requested increased funding from central government to address the sensitive situation in Kashmir, which had experienced violent clashes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released Rs 23 billion to alleviate the region's crises, and PM Haq discussed budget allocations and development projects with Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

Azad Kashmir residents call off violent protests after breakthrough in negotiations

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

01:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns

01:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

MDCAT 2024 Latest Update for Sindh students

01:02 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Another KP lawmaker storms grid station to forcibly restore power

11:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

Peshawar man shoots woman dead before taking own life in Rickshaw

10:41 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

Orphan sisters 'gang-raped' in Sindh's Dadu; cops accused of ...

10:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat Mob Lynching: Over two dozen arrested as manhunt underway for ...

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

02:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan’s political advisor allegedly abducted from Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

01:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Paramilitary force FC deployed in Azad Kashmir amid security concerns

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 23 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: