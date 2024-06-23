Search

Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS latest price, installment plan in June 2024

Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS latest price, installment plan in June 2024

The all new Suzuki Alto’s modern design and spacious interior create a perfect blend of form and function.

Built for smooth preformation, this car offers tremendous fuel efficiency and reliability. The all new Alto has an R Series 658CC three-cylinder petrol engine with five-speed transmission.

Suzuki Alto has undergone several updates and facelifts over the years to stay competitive in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.

The all-new Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a younstorageg and vibrant look. It is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and  accessories.

The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

Suzuki Alto Variants

The car is available in four variants in Pakistan – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.

Alto VXR-AGS Price in Pakistan

The price of the Alto VXR-AGS in Pakistan stands at Rs2,894,000.

Installment Estimation by Bank Alfalah

Following is the three-year installment plan for Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS:

Equity/Security Deposit (30%) PKR 839,700
Withholding tax (Non-Filer) PKR 30,000
Processing Fees  PKR 8,700
1st Year Insurance Amount PKR 69,975
Monthly Payment (3 years) PKR 74,214
Down Payment  PKR 949,375

