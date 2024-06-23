Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS latest price, installment plan in June 2024

The all new Suzuki Alto’s modern design and spacious interior create a perfect blend of form and function.
Built for smooth preformation, this car offers tremendous fuel efficiency and reliability. The all new Alto has an R Series 658CC three-cylinder petrol engine with five-speed transmission.
Suzuki Alto has undergone several updates and facelifts over the years to stay competitive in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.
The all-new Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a younstorageg and vibrant look. It is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and accessories.
The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.
Suzuki Alto Variants
The car is available in four variants in Pakistan – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.
The price of the Alto VXR-AGS in Pakistan stands at Rs2,894,000.
Following is the three-year installment plan for Suzuki Alto VXR-AGS:
|Equity/Security Deposit (30%)
|PKR 839,700
|Withholding tax (Non-Filer)
|PKR 30,000
|Processing Fees
|PKR 8,700
|1st Year Insurance Amount
|PKR 69,975
|Monthly Payment (3 years)
|PKR 74,214
|Down Payment
|PKR 949,375
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.