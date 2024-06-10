Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan [June 2024 update]

The Suzuki Alto is a popular compact car in Pakistan, known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and spaciousness.
The vehicle has been a staple in the Pakistani automotive market for years, offering a budget-friendly option for people looking for reliable transportation.
Suzuki Alto has undergone several updates and facelifts over the years to stay competitive in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.
The all-new Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a younstorageg and vibrant look. It is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and accessories.
The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.
The Suzuki Alto is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.
The car is available in four variants in Pakistan – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.
|Variant
|Price
|Alto VX
|Rs2,331,000
|Alto VXR
|Rs2,707,000
|Alto VXR-AGS
|Rs2,894,000
|Alto VXL-AGS
|Rs3,045,000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.