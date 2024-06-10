Search

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan [June 2024 update]

03:02 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan [June 2024 update]
The Suzuki Alto is a popular compact car in Pakistan, known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and spaciousness.

The vehicle has been a staple in the Pakistani automotive market for years, offering a budget-friendly option for people looking for reliable transportation.

Suzuki Alto has undergone several updates and facelifts over the years to stay competitive in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.

The all-new Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a younstorageg and vibrant look. It is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and  accessories.

The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto Variants

The car is available in four variants in Pakistan – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.

Suzuki Alto Latest Prices

Variant Price
Alto VX Rs2,331,000
Alto VXR Rs2,707,000
Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,894,000
Alto VXL-AGS Rs3,045,000

