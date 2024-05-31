Suzuki WagonR VXL price for non-filers in Pakistan [June 2024 update]

LAHORE – The Suzuki Wagon R offers a blend of affordability and performance, making it a popular choice among urban drivers.

With its compact yet spacious design, it provides ample room for passengers and cargo. The VXL variant is equipped with a range of features, including power windows, central locking, power steering, and air conditioning for enhanced comfort and convenience.

The Wagon R VXL boasts a responsive K-series 1.0-liter engine that delivers efficient performance, ideal for city driving. Its fuel-efficient design ensures cost-effective operation amid higher petrol prices in Pakistan.

When it comes to performance, the WagonR VXL may not excel in outright speed, its strong engine provides adequate power for city driving, making it efficient in congested traffic conditions.

Suzuki WagonR VXL Price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki WagonR VXL variant is expected to remain unchanged at Rs3,412,000 in June 2024.

As per the land of law, additional charges are received from the buyers, who are non-filers. They have to pay Rs60,000 in addition to car's ex-factory price. So, the WagonR VXL costs Rs3,472,000 to non-filers in Pakistan.