Electricity consumers who use up to 200 units may get relief in Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to extend a relief package to electricity consumers who use up to 200 units monthly in the Budget 2024-25.

Reports said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities not to increase the power tariffs for those consuming 200 units per month.

He issued the directives after his economic team sent a proposal seeking an increase in electricity prices for protected consumers. Those who consume up to 200 units monthly falls in the category of protected consumers.

The prime minister’s decision would save approximately 20 million protected users from electricity price hike in the budget for next fiscal year.

It is recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to jack up the electricity prices, citing an additional burden of Rs150 billion on the power sector.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to present the budget in National Assembly on June 10.

The upcoming budget is expected to address various economic challenges while adhering to the IMF’s stipulations, aiming to provide relief to the public amidst rising prices.