PSX climbs over 700 points in intraday trade

Web Desk
01:22 PM | 31 May, 2024
KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw shares trading positively on Friday, with the KSE-100 index rising more than 700 points during intraday trade.

By 12:16 PM, the KSE-100 index stood at 75,609.82, marking a gain of 731.70 points or 0.98% from its previous close of 74,836.30.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, remarked that the market was “recovering amid expectations that inflation data, likely to be released tomorrow, will be lower than 14%.”

He also noted the excitement generated by today’s MSCI rebalancing.

Raza Jafri, CEO of EFG Hermes Pakistan, attributed this upward trend to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI)’s semi-annual index rebalancing occurring today, which is expected to attract further foreign buying.

“Investors are also anticipating a softer inflation reading, with the announcement expected on Monday. Both these factors are driving the KSE-100 up today,” Jafri added.

Yousuf M. Farooq, Director of Research at Chase Securities, stated: “The market rallied this morning on the expectation of a rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.”

“Inflation is expected to come in close to 13.5%, and with interest rates at 22% and T-Bills hovering around 21%, expectations for a rate cut have increased,” he said, adding that the upcoming budget, the next IMF programme, and the next MPC meeting “will be key events for the market over the next month.”

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new record in T20

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

