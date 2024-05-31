Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new record in T20

Pakistan’s national team captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have become the most successful pair in T20 cricket.
In the fourth match against England, Babar and Rizwan once again opened the innings and established a fifty-plus partnership, setting a new record.
The duo has achieved the milestone of fifty or more runs in partnerships 24 times in the shortest format. Babar and Rizwan converted these 24 fifty-plus scores into century stands 10 times for Pakistan.
They broke the record of the famous IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore pair, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, who had 23 fifty-plus partnerships.
Apart from the national team, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have also played for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The Babar-Rizwan pair tops the T20 format with 3,227 runs in 65 innings, surpassing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ 3,175 runs.
Internationally, Babar and Rizwan have outpaced Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, who scored 2,047 runs in 73 innings in the shortest format. The third spot is held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, with 1,897 runs in 42 innings.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|297.5
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.29
|749.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.48
|172.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
