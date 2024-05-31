Pakistan PM Shehbaz to visit China from June 4-8

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to China from 4-8 June 2024 with an aim to further cement all-weather relations.

He is visiting China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The visit will have three segments. Besides Beijing, the Prime Minister will visit the cities of Xi’an and Shenzhen, said Foreign Office in a statement.

In Beijing, the prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang. He will also hold meetings with Chairman, Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Mr. Zhao Leji and heads of key government departments.

An important aspect of the PM’s visit will be meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies. In Shenzhen, he will address the China- Pakistan Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries. He will also visit Economic and Agricultural Zones in China.

PM Shehbaz’s visit is a manifestation of the iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship characterized by frequent high-level exchanges and dialogue.

The two sides will undertake discussions to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; advance trade and investment; enhance cooperation in security and defence, energy, space, science & technology, and education; and promote cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts, thus setting the future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship.