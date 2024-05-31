Dr Shahzad Baig resigns as Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme's National Coordinator

Dr Shahzad Baig, the national coordinator of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, announced his resignation due to “personal reasons.”

Dr Baig, who was featured in Time magazine’s list of 100 world leaders in health, confirmed his resignation.

This announcement came shortly after the government decided to appoint a bureaucrat to lead the polio programme.

Dr Baig’s resignation follows heavy criticism over the spread of polio in Pakistan, with the virus detected in at least 153 environmental samples across 39 districts. So far, three children have been affected by the poliovirus in the country.

Government officials revealed today that a bureaucrat will head the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) for polio, responding to the resurgence of the virus over the past two years. An official from the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSR&C) stated, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to replace Dr Shahzad Baig with a government official of BPS 21 or above to lead the operational side of the polio eradication initiative.”

Despite his resignation, Dr Baig may continue as a technical advisor for the polio programme, though administrative decisions will now be managed by a government-appointed official.

The wild poliovirus has been spreading rapidly, with 126 environmental samples testing positive in 28 districts in 2023.

A new national coordinator’s appointment is expected soon, with partner organisations supporting the transition to a government official.