Search

Pakistan

Dr Shahzad Baig resigns as Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme's National Coordinator

Web Desk
02:15 PM | 31 May, 2024
Dr Shahzad Baig resigns as Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme's National Coordinator

Dr Shahzad Baig, the national coordinator of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, announced his resignation due to “personal reasons.”

Dr Baig, who was featured in Time magazine’s list of 100 world leaders in health, confirmed his resignation.

This announcement came shortly after the government decided to appoint a bureaucrat to lead the polio programme.

Dr Baig’s resignation follows heavy criticism over the spread of polio in Pakistan, with the virus detected in at least 153 environmental samples across 39 districts. So far, three children have been affected by the poliovirus in the country.

Government officials revealed today that a bureaucrat will head the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) for polio, responding to the resurgence of the virus over the past two years. An official from the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSR&C) stated, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to replace Dr Shahzad Baig with a government official of BPS 21 or above to lead the operational side of the polio eradication initiative.”

Despite his resignation, Dr Baig may continue as a technical advisor for the polio programme, though administrative decisions will now be managed by a government-appointed official.

The wild poliovirus has been spreading rapidly, with 126 environmental samples testing positive in 28 districts in 2023.

A new national coordinator’s appointment is expected soon, with partner organisations supporting the transition to a government official.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

04:39 PM | 31 May, 2024

Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

04:38 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan and UK sign agreement to enhance law enforcement and ...

04:29 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad: Seven dead, over 50 injured

03:28 PM | 31 May, 2024

Electricity consumers who use up to 200 units may get relief in ...

03:01 PM | 31 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL price for non-filers in Pakistan [June 2024 update]

02:35 PM | 31 May, 2024

Three students of Rangers Cadet College robbed in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

11:54 AM | 30 May, 2024

Two young siblings die after eating poisonous noodles in Lahore's ...

01:28 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two brothers shot dead, as many injured in Karachi Gurumandar target ...

11:18 AM | 29 May, 2024

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka attacked by PTI lawyers ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:39 PM | 31 May, 2024

Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: