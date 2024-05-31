Three students of Rangers Cadet College robbed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Three students of Rangers Cadet College were robbed by two dacoits in garrison city of Rawalpindi, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said the students were on their way back to college after eating food at a hotel near Chakri Adda when they were intercepted by the armed robbers.

The dacoits took away three mobile phones, Rs9,000 cash and their identity cards. They fled from the scene by foot.

Police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by the students and launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this week, two men robbed a foreign woman by impersonating police officers in the federal capital.

Reports said the incident took place at Sector F-6 Super Market in Islamabad where the suspects robbed the foreign woman.

The fake police officers fled after taking away £500 and some euros from the Polish citizen under the pretext of checking.