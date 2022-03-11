Pakistani pacer Rumman Raees appeals to fans to pray for his minor daughter
Pakistani pacer Rumman Raees appeals to fans to pray for his minor daughter
KARACHI – The family of Pakistani left-arm quick Rumman Raees is going through hard times as the cricketer's youngest daughter is admitted to a hospital after she fell from the first floor of his house in the Sindh capital.

The child, Roha Raees Khan, was rushed to a private medical facility in serious condition in Karachi. The nose of the two-year-old child got fractured while she also faced several injuries as she tumbled while playing.

The cricketer has appealed to his fans to pray for his daughter's quick recovery.

Raees, 30, was blessed with a baby girl in June 2020. He earlier called the moment "a great blessing" for him and his family.

Left arm quick has represented Team Green in nine games of limited-overs format, and eight T20Is since his debut in 2016. He recently made comeback in Pakistan Super League (PSL) after recovering from a back injury.

