Mohammad Hafeez signs contract with Abu Dhabi T10's Delhi Bulls team
DUBAI – Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has signed a contract with the Delhi Bulls for the upcoming fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10.
Hafeez is among the ten Pakistan players picked up from the draft pool of 447 cricketers from around the world.
T10 league is all set to be played from November 19-December 4 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Hafeez has withdrawn from the series against Bangladesh and he has been replaced by Iftikhar Ahmed. While announcing his unviability for the Bangladesh series, the 41-year-old player said: “I wanted to give chance to young players”.
A report said that he had submitted an application in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get NOC for the T10 league.
As per rules, PCB cannot issue NOC to centrally-contracted players.
Pakistan team arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test ... 11:10 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
DHAKA –Pakistan cricket team arrived in Bangladesh in the wee hours of Saturday for a T20 and Test series against ...
