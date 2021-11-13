Ertugrul's Turgut Alp overwhelmed with the ‘amount of love’ received in Pakistan

KARACHI – Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who rose to fame for his role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, says it was a pleasure for him visiting Pakistan.

The 39-year-old expressed gratitude toward Pakistani fans for being an overwhelming host as he visited Pakistan with Nurettin Sonmez, who essayed the role of Bamsi Bey.

Coşkun took to Instagram where he shared recent photos from his Karachi visit. “I want to say thank you Pakistan for your warm, precious, impressive love and appreciation.”

The famed actor also added that he is grateful for every moment that he spent there and for every person that he meet in this journey. “Thank you all for making me felt like home...İt was a pleasure for me visiting Pakistan. Hope to see you soon again,” it further added.

A Pakistani brand organized a star-studded event at the historical venue of Governor House, Karachi in honour of Turkish superstars.