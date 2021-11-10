Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek

Turkish actors Cengiz Coskun and Nurettin Sonmez have gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

This time around, the Turkish stars paved their way to headlines as the duo are meeting their Pakistani fans, politicians and local actors during their visit.

Jumping onto the bandwagon of Ertugrul's admirers, the gorgeous Ayesha Omar was spotted posing with Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek played by Nurettin at an event in Karachi.

Dressed in a white stunning eastern outfit, the Bulbulay star looked stunning as she posed alongside the Turkish heartthrobs.

Diriliş: Ertuğrul which is based on glorious Islamic victories become a huge success in Pakistan and amassed a massive loyal fan following.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recommended Pakistanis to watch the series which will enlighten them with the golden era of Islam.

The drama series has gripped the Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values. PTV is currently airing the fourth season of the historical drama.