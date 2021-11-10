Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande all set to marry beau Vicky Jain
Indian actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Vicky Jain this December, reported Pinkvilla.
Earlier, the Pavitra Rishta star dated late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Currently, the 36-year-old has fueled speculations about her wedding with rumoured beau Vicky Jain.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Manikarnika star shared a glimpse of the gifts she received in a story. In the aforementioned story, the beauty shared a picture of shoes she received with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it.
The reports suggested that the two are set to marry in the first half of December, tentatively on the dates 12, 13 and 14, and that official invites have also been handed out to close friends and family.
Talking about marriage, Anikta had previously said, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon.”
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend to tie the ... 04:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Indian actress Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain are to tie the knot soon, as per the revelation by co-star Shaheer ...
