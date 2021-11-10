EU Ambassador Kaminara calls on COAS Bajwa to discuss regional security situation
RAWALPINDI – Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union (EU) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with #Pakistan at all levels.
