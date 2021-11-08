Pakistan desires to maintain enduring relationship with Canada, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Marta Morgan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

He reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.