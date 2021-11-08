Pakistan desires to maintain enduring relationship with Canada, says COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI – Marta Morgan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.
He reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
Chinese ambassador, defence attache call on COAS ... 11:00 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Incoming Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang ...
- Pakistan desires to maintain enduring relationship with Canada, says ...10:48 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Fawad confirms agreement between TTP and government on 'complete ...10:07 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- US lifts pandemic travel restrictions after 19 months09:39 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- India bow out of T20 World Cup with 9-wicket win over Namibia09:00 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan to continue support for peace in Afghanistan, military ...08:50 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Mathira is artificial from top to bottom, says Hareem Shah04:46 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song04:20 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021