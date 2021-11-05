Chinese ambassador, defence attache call on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Incoming Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang Yang called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi today [Friday].

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The army chief reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful & prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.