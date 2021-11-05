Chinese ambassador, defence attache call on COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Incoming Chinese Defence Attache Major General Yang Yang called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi today [Friday].
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.
The army chief reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful & prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.
Pakistan Army’s focus stays on enhancing ... 10:27 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited HQ Southern Command Multan on Wednesday where ...
- Markhor hunting permit auctioned off at record price11:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Chinese ambassador, defence attache call on COAS Bajwa11:00 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan, local militant group TTP 'agree on temporary truce'10:52 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- ‘Jordindian’ captivate a packed audience of youngsters at SIBF ...10:38 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Children go for fantasy fiction at SIBF 202110:04 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins ...05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan remind fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' ...06:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat, second wife Tuba spark separation rumours09:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021