Pakistan Army’s focus stays on enhancing standard functionality despite challenges: COAS Bajwa
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army’s focus stays on enhancing standard functionality despite challenges: COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited HQ Southern Command Multan on Wednesday where he was briefed on operational training and administrative matters of the formation.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said Gen. Bajwa visited Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike corps troops busy in practising drills and procedures involving the crossing of major water obstacles as part of the offensive manoeuvres. The top Pakistani commander also interacted with the participants of the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen. Bajwa said that such exercises had enhanced the confidence of Pakistan Army personnel and honed professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential.

He said Pakistan Army was a well-trained and battle-hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting the defence and security of Pakistan.

“Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing the conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, Air Defence, Cyber & mechanization”, COAS mentioned.

Army Chief reiterates to enhance combat readiness ... 11:49 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala and Marala on Thursday. At Corps ...

He went on to say that only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies could safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Chief of Army Staff was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider on arrival at Headquarters Southern Command.

More From This Category
Pakistan draws up contingency plan as TLP resumes ...
10:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
Young army officer’s murder remains shrouded in ...
09:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
COVID cases dip as Pakistan sees 706 new ...
09:11 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
CII disapproves of chemical castration of rapists
11:10 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Two soldiers martyred while thwarting ...
10:15 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
FM Qureshi thanks Iranian President Raisi for ...
09:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan's bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow
07:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr