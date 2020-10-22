Army Chief reiterates to enhance combat readiness to withstand rigours of battle
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala and Marala on Thursday.

At Corps Headquarter Gujranwala, the COAS was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the Corps.

Later, the Army Chief visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations.

Speaking with participating troops, the COAS appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation.

The Army Chief reiterated that training being hallmark of professional competence, plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle. 

He said whatever the odds, Pakistan army will always live up to the expectations of our great nation in the defence of motherland.

The COAS also visited CMH Gujranwala where he was updated on various up gradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients.

The COAS also lauded the efforts of Army Medical Corps in containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives.

