Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend to tie the knot soon

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain are to tie the knot soon, as per the revelation by co-star Shaheer Sheikh.

The Pavitra Rishta 2 co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande recently mentioned about Ankita upcoming wedding in an interview.

During the conversation, the 36-year-old was asked about her plans following the drama to which she laughed and said she has nothing to do after the show. On the other hand, Shaheer said, “Come on, you're getting married!”

As Sheikh disclosed the news accidentally during the interview, a celebrity marriage can be speculated in the future.

Ankita has been dating businessman Vicky Jain for over three years now. Earlier, she was in a serious relationship with late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before the split in 2016.

Talking about marriage, Anikta had previously said, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon.”

Lokhande is an Indian actress who earned fame through the drama serial Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV.