Zoraiz Malik's mother confirms he has divorced Alyzeh Gabol

Web Desk
05:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Model-actor Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik have parted ways despite the fact that they recently cleared the air on their divorce rumours.

The divorce news was confirmed by Aasia Amer, the mother of Zoraiz Malik, through her Instagram handle. She shared the proof that her son has divorced the model.

Moreover, Malik's mother shared pictures of him signing the divorce deed. It is to be noted that Alyzeh and Zoraiz had tied the knot a few months ago in Dubai.

Earlier, Alyzeh and Zoraiz had said in a joint statement, “All these rumours about our personal life are not true. This is just malicious gossip being spread by some vicious social media pages who have been posting fake/paid news.”

“We would like to request everyone to respect our privacy and keep us out of unnecessary drama,” they requested.

However, several social media pages reported that the couple had divorced a few weeks after their marriage.

