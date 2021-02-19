Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, celebrities send best wishes

Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol has officially tied the knot.

Opting for an ivory wedding trousseau, Gabool looked divine at her Nikkah in Dubai.

The identity of the groom is yet to be revealed but his first glimpse can be seen as the newlyweds exchanged rings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo from her intimate celebration where she can be seen signing her nikkah papers.

"New beginnings. Alhamdullilah," the caption read.

Congratulations and best wishes poured in for the blushing bride as members of the entertainment fraternity were delighted to know that the model got her happily ever after.

"Congratulations," actress Aiman Khan wrote and singer Aima Baig wrote, "Awww Congrats,"

"Mubarak Mubarak," singer Yasir Jaswal commented.

Wishing Gabool a happily married life!