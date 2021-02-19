PP-51 by-polls – Punjab Rangers arrest Wazirabad SHO over rigging for ruling PTI (VIDEO)
SIALKOT – Punjab Rangers have taken a police officer into custody for alleged rigging in by-polls in PP-51 Wazirabad constituency on Friday.
SHO Obaidullah was caught red-handed while rigging for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to reports circulating on social media.
The police officer was arrested after workers of a political party protested against his unlawful act. A video circulating on social media shows Rangers troops taking Obaidullah away amid slogans by political workers.
PA seat PP-51 Wazirabad was vacated after the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Shaukat Manzoor Cheema in June 2020 due to coronavirus.
