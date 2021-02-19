CTD arrests militant sponsored by 'neighbouring country' in Sukkur
SUKKUR – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged militant involved in targeting security officials and separatist activities in Sindh.
Official of CTD Sukkur conducted a raid in Kashmore district on a tip-off and arrested Asghar Hussain Khokhar. Explosive material was also recovered from his possession.
During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was member of a Sindhi separatist outfit, adding that he got militant training from neighbouring country.
Khokhar further said that he used the platform for brainwashing various people into conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan. He also confessed his involvement in multiple terrorist activities including a grenade attack on Rangers check-post in Karachi’s Quaidabad area in June 2020.
A case has been registered against him under section 3,4,5 Explosive Act 7 ATA.
