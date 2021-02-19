Pakistani artist SalmanToor features in TIME100 Next list
08:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Pakistani artist SalmanToor features in TIME100 Next list
Pakistani-born American artist Salman Toor make it to TIME100 Next list, making the country proud.

Born in Lahore and currently residing in New York, Toor has been featured it the prestigious list which represents emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman expressed gratitude for the honour, "Super excited to be included in TIME100 Next 2021 among emerging leaders who are shaping the future," he wrote.

The publication lauded Toor's brilliance and penned, "Toor, who was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and lives in New York City, has made his career subverting the styles of old paintings by centering openly queer men of South Asian descent in an attempt to, as he says in the audio guide for The Star, “play with the idea” of societal norms."

"Now more people than ever are paying attention: the artist recently secured his first solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, which will be on display through April 2021.", it further added.

Recently, the talent powerhouse made headlines when he sold his painting in the United States at a whopping $822,000, probably the highest ever for a Pakistani artist. 

