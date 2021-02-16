Pakistani girl breaks 1000 bricks for Guinness World Record
Martial artist Neelofar Shirazi hailing from Oghaz Banda, village of Battagram district, set a world record of breaking 1000 bricks in 27 minutes at the Islamabad F-6 stadium.

The video of her attempt has been sent to the Guinness Book of World Records. She hopes to have her name included for the new record.

Last year she had won prize money of Rs. 50,000 in a local competition in which she broke 150 bricks.

Despite hailing from a humble aboard of Battagram, district in KPK, the young talent has been living in Islamabad since many years. She obtained her masters degree from the University of Peshawar, and is currently teaching online.

While talking about women empowerment, Neelofar shed light on the hidden talent of the Pakistani women that needs to be supported. She said, “Pakistani women have a lot of talent but they need to polish their skills. They need to be supported and encouraged. It would not have happened without the support of my family, coach and friends."

