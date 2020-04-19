COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering

02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering
Share

Celebrities have been hit by Coronavirus as well and have been hit hard.

Junoon’s Salman Ahmad, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 — or showed novel coronavirus symptoms without being tested — has since recovered. 

He recently announced that he has not experienced any symptoms for Covid-19 for some time now and his doctor advised quarantine period is over.

In a video posted on his Youtube channel, Salman shared his journey from the time he started feeling coronavirus symptoms to him eventually recovering from the illness.

Salman starts off by explaining about how the ordeal started. He starting feeling the symptoms while he was in New York.

Given his travel history at that point in time and the type of his symptoms, his doctor told him that there were high chances that the guitarist had contracted coronavirus.

However, the doctor had refused to test Salman because there was a shortage of testing kits in New York. He instead recommended the the singer to self-isolate himself for 2 weeks.

Salman went on to advise his followers on how to deal with the symptoms. He detailed all the things he did to fight the virus.

The guitarist wrapped up his video with requesting artists in Pakistan to collaborate and create a motivational anthem during the ongoing crisis.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Ertugrul Gazi: PTV to telecast famous Turkish ...
11:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Global concert ‘One World’ raises $127 ...
11:23 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Gene Deitch: Tom and Jerry animator dies at 95
07:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering
02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Sweden’s Princess Sofia joins fight against ...
02:00 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
#MeAt20: Shehzad Roy, Jemima Goldsmith and other ...
01:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul Gazi: PTV to telecast famous Turkish drama serial in Ramazan
11:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr