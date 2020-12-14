CTD arrests three terrorists planning to attack Islamabad stock exchange
01:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Counter Terrorism Department says they have foiled a bid to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the country’s capital, after arresting three terrorists from Rawalpindi.
A banned organization provided them financial assistance in the neighbouring Afghanistan, according to the department.
The detained militants confessed to carrying out four bombings in the past.
Blast leaves 25 injured in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi 03:12 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – At least twenty-five people have been injured in an explosion near Ganj Mandi police station on ...
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
- Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Mahmood dies at 8102:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Woman injured as Indian army targets civilian population along LoC, ...02:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Dr Atta-ur-Rehman reveals when coronavirus vaccine will be made ...02:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- CTD arrests three terrorists planning to attack Islamabad stock ...01:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
-
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 202007:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Who is this new DJ going to rock PDM rally in Lahore tonight?06:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and Tiger05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020