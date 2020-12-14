CTD arrests three terrorists planning to attack Islamabad stock exchange

Web Desk
01:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
CTD arrests three terrorists planning to attack Islamabad stock exchange
ISLAMABAD – The Counter Terrorism Department says they have foiled a bid to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the country’s capital, after arresting three terrorists from Rawalpindi.

A banned organization provided them financial assistance in the neighbouring Afghanistan, according to the department.

The detained militants confessed to carrying out four bombings in the past.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

