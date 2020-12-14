Woman injured as Indian army targets civilian population along LoC, says ISPR
02:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Woman injured as Indian army targets civilian population along LoC, says ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A 45-year old man sustained injuries after Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC), the Pakistani military's media wing said on Monday.

Indian army deliberately targeted the civil population with mortars, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

“A 45 years old citizen got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing.The injured is being provided with medical care,” it said in a statement.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, it added.

