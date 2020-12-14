Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Mahmood dies at 81

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the death of former Pakistan Test cricketer Shahid Mahmood in New Jersey on Sunday.

The octogenarian made his only test appearance in 1962 against England at Nottingham.

The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer Shahid Mahmood. The PCB offers its condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/0ewpYYlkQ7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2020

A seasoned first-class cricketer, Shahid played 66 matches in a 14-year-long career in which he took 89 wickets and scored 3,117 runs while turning out for Karachi, Pakistan Universities and Public Works Departments.

He was the first Pakistan bowler to dismiss all ten batsmen in an innings, in the 1969-70 season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.