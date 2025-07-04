Five dead, several trapped as five-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI – A five-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, resulting in the deaths of at least five by people and injuries to several others.

Rescue operations are underway as fears remain that more individuals may still be trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue officials, the structure completely crumbled to the ground, affecting six families who were residing in the building.

So far, six injured individuals have been pulled from the debris, with one reported in critical condition. A nearby two-storey building connected to the collapsed structure has also been evacuated as a precaution.

Rescue efforts are being hampered by narrow streets, which are making it difficult to bring in heavy machinery. Delays are also being caused by blocked access routes, though local residents have joined in rescue efforts on a self-help basis.

A 40-year-old woman with multiple fractures and injuries has been admitted to Karachi’s Trauma Centre (Civil Hospital), according to hospital authorities.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident, calling for an immediate report. He has directed the Building Control Authority to provide urgent details of all unsafe structures in the city and ordered swift identification of hazardous buildings.

He emphasized that negligence will not be tolerated and that the protection of human lives must remain a top priority.

This is a developing story…