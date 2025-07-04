Step Into the Future of Cooling – Haier, the T3 Air Conditioning Expert at HVACR 2025

The 30th Pakistan HVACR Expo & Conference 2025, held from June 19th to 21st at Expo Center, Johar Town, Lahore, stood out as a landmark event for the country’s rapidly evolving Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry. As the largest national platform dedicated to climate control technologies, the expo brought together over 100 leading companies, offering a powerful stage for showcasing innovations, engaging with customers, and unlocking new business opportunities.

Among the standout participants this year was Haier Pakistan, proudly serving as both a Titanium and Platinum sponsor. Haier’s impressive presence was a strong testament to its industry leadership and commitment to innovation. The brand’s emphasis on cutting-edge technology, sustainable energy, and advanced air quality solutions not only captivated visitors but also reinforced Haier’s position as a forward-thinking, customer-centric leader in Pakistan’s HVACR space.

The Haier stall—strategically designed for immersive experiences—was visited by over 5,000 people during the three-day event, making it one of the most engaging and talked-about installations at the expo. The booth was also graced by Haier’s senior leadership, including Director AC Mr. Abrar Anjum Bajwa and Marketing Manager Mr. Abdul Hannan Shahid, who interacted with visitors and industry professionals, highlighting Haier’s vision and product excellence.

Showcasing the Power of a T3 Air Conditioning Expert

At the core of Haier’s showcase was its advanced T3 technology, engineered to ensure powerful, reliable cooling in even the most extreme weather conditions. Leading the charge was the Haier T3 Plus Inverter Series, now recognized as a game-changer in the industry.

T3 Plus Inverter – Designed to perform where others stop, this model delivers FULL BTUs even at 53°C and maintains stable operation at scorching 70°C, making it the ultimate solution for Pakistan’s intense summer heat. Additionally, with Haismart App integration, users can monitor and control power consumption, set monthly energy targets, and enjoy real-time energy usage tracking—offering smarter, more efficient cooling than ever before.

Innovations That Stood Out:

Solar Hybrid T3 Plus – One of the most talked-about models at the expo, this AC supports direct solar panel connectivity, features Auto Balance technology for smooth switching between grid and solar, and can potentially deliver zero electricity bills—an ideal fit for households moving toward green, energy-efficient solutions.

Purifier T3 Plus Inverter – Equipped with a Super IFD Filter, this model offers advanced air purification, providing not just cooling but cleaner, healthier indoor environments.

UV T3 Plus Inverter – With UVC sterilization, ampere control, and precise dehumidification, this model reflects Haier’s strong focus on health, hygiene, and energy optimization.

A Blend of Performance, Design & Affordability

Haier also showcased models that blend robust performance with elegant design:

• T3 Inverter – Built for high temperatures and designed for modern interiors.

• Pearl Pro Inverter – Combines premium looks with high energy efficiency, offering a powerful yet economical solution.

• Marvel, Triple, and Turbo Cool Inverters – Developed for diverse user needs, each offering a balance of affordability, performance, and durability.

Driving Industry Progress Through Innovation

The 30th HVACR Expo offered an unmatched opportunity for brands and professionals to network, explore market trends, and form valuable business alliances. With Pakistan’s HVACR market growing rapidly, such events are becoming essential touchpoints for innovation, sustainability, and long-term success.

Haier’s impactful participation this year not only set new industry benchmarks but also reaffirmed its role as the T3 Air Conditioning Expert—driving the future of air conditioning through technology, intelligence, and sustainability.