Senate Polls in KP to be held on July 21, announces Election Commission

By Mahnoor Qureshi
4:31 pm | Jul 4, 2025
PESHAWAR – Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday released a schedule for the much-awaited Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The polling will take place on July 21, 2025 to fill 11 vacant seats in the provincial assembly.

The vacant seats include 7 General Seats, 2 Seats for Technocrats, and 2 Seats Reserved for Women.

Election Commission directed all relevant authorities to ensure a transparent and smooth electoral process. Political parties are now expected to finalize their candidates in the coming days, as the province braces for a significant political event.

This election is particularly important for determining the balance of power in the upper house of Parliament, especially given the current political climate in the region.

