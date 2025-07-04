Which Pakistani Mobile Network had most Complaints Last Month?

ISLAMABAD – More than ten thousand consumer complaints against various telecom service providers as majority of these complaints over 9,100 were filed against SIM companies.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported getting more than 10,000 complaints from telecom consumers in May 2025, with nearly 98 percent of them successfully resolved, as per official data.

All telecom operators, PTCL, long-distance international (LDI) providers, wireless local loop (WLL) services, and internet service providers (ISPs). PTA said 9,792 complaints showing 97.92 percent were addressed, showing strong performance by the sector in consumer grievance handling.

Cellular Mobile Operators, which account for the largest user base in Pakistan’s telecom landscape, saw highest number of consumer issues. Out of 9,131 complaints against mobile operators, 9,003 (98.6 percent) were resolved.

Jazz received the most complaints, totaling 3,543, with a resolution rate of 99.3 percent (3,517 resolved). Zong followed with 2,724 complaints, resolving 2,687 (98.6 percent). Telenor faced 1,722 complaints and resolved 1,686 (97.9 percent). Ufone handled 1,129 complaints, addressing 1,100 (97.4 percent).

The telecom authority processed 126 complaints regarding basic telephony services, resolving 113 (89.7 percent). Additionally, 695 complaints were submitted against ISPs, of which 629 (90.5 percent) were addressed.

Despite Jazz and Zong receiving highest number of complaints, both demonstrated exemplary complaint resolution rates, exceeding 98 percent. Meanwhile, Telenor and Ufone, although receiving fewer complaints, posted slightly lower resolution rates at 97.9 and 97.4 percent respectively.

Industry observers suggest that while the high resolution rates reflect positively on the sector’s responsiveness, the minor gaps in resolution efficiency underscore the need for continuous improvement, particularly in customer support services.