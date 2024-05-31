Search

PTI receives conditional approval for Rawat rally on June 8

05:20 PM | 31 May, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been granted conditional permission to hold a rally in Rawat on GT Road. The permission was issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office following a directive from the Islamabad High Court.

This decision is part of the ongoing contempt of court case related to PTI’s previous inability to hold a rally in Islamabad due to a lack of permission. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court had instructed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad to review and decide on PTI’s petition regarding the rally. After careful consideration, the district administration approved the request and notified the court of their decision.

The DC issued a notification allowing PTI to hold the rally on June 8 from 4 pm to 7 pm, under 39 specific conditions. Key conditions outlined in the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) include:

1. No road closures are permitted for the rally.
2. A strict ban on weapons of any kind, including batons.
3. The rally cannot be converted into a sit-in.
4. PTI is responsible for the internal security of the rally.
5. Prohibition on slogans against religion, the state, and Pakistan.


In conjunction with this, the Lahore High Court (LHC) addressed PTI’s request for permission to hold rallies in Punjab. Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh presided over the hearing and issued notices to the concerned parties, seeking their responses on the matter.

Background and Legal Proceedings

The approval comes in the wake of legal scrutiny following PTI’s attempt to hold a rally in Islamabad, which was previously denied due to security and administrative concerns. The Islamabad High Court’s involvement underscores the judicial oversight in ensuring that political activities are conducted within legal and administrative frameworks.

PTI leaders have welcomed the decision, emphasizing their commitment to peaceful and lawful political expression. They have assured compliance with all conditions set forth by the district administration to ensure a smooth and orderly rally.

Public and Administrative Response

The local administration has reiterated the importance of adhering to the specified conditions to maintain public order and safety. Security measures are being coordinated to manage the anticipated crowd and ensure that the rally does not disrupt regular traffic or public peace.

The PTI rally in Rawat is expected to draw significant attention, marking a pivotal moment in the party’s ongoing political activities. The conditional approval reflects a balance between facilitating democratic expression and maintaining law and order.

