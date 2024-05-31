Terrorist ringleader among two killed in Peshawar operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area, military’s media wing said Friday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two terrorists, including the ringleader, have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on the night of May 30-31.

Those who were eliminated in the operation were identified as terrorist ringleader Ayaz, alias Muhammad, and Ahmedey, alias Koochi, it said, adding that two others were injured.

The terrorists were involved in various attacks against security forces and the killing of civilians.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the site. The locals appreciated the operation, and the area is being sanitized to ensure no other terrorists are present. Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.