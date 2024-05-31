Terrorist ringleader among two killed in Peshawar operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area, military’s media wing said Friday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two terrorists, including the ringleader, have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on the night of May 30-31.
Those who were eliminated in the operation were identified as terrorist ringleader Ayaz, alias Muhammad, and Ahmedey, alias Koochi, it said, adding that two others were injured.
The terrorists were involved in various attacks against security forces and the killing of civilians.
Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the site. The locals appreciated the operation, and the area is being sanitized to ensure no other terrorists are present. Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|297.5
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.29
|749.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.48
|172.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
