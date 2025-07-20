Kp Governor Administers Oath To 25 Mpas On Phc Orders

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to newly elected members on reserved seats following the order of the Peshawar High Court.

According to reports, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court had appointed the KP Governor to administer the oath, following which a formal ceremony was held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which Governor Kundi administered the oath to 25 members elected on reserved seats.

These members had filed a petition with the Peshawar High Court registrar after a KP Assembly session was adjourned due to lack of quorum, preventing the oath-taking from taking place in the assembly.

Additionally, the Election Commission had sent a letter to the Peshawar High Court requesting intervention for administering the oath. The commission urged the Chief Justice to nominate an official to carry out the process, warning that failure to administer oaths due to quorum issues could jeopardize the Senate elections.

Governor Kundi, in a statement, condemned the obstruction, calling it a disgraceful act. “Taking oath is a constitutional right of elected representatives, and hindering it is regrettable,” he said.

He criticized the PTI-led provincial government, stating it once again made a mockery of democracy. “We are thankful to the High Court for assigning this responsibility. We won’t allow the sanctity of democracy to be violated,” he added.

Earlier, the KP Assembly session to swear in members on reserved seats began over two hours late and was chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Shortly after it began, PTI MPA Sher Ali Afridi pointed out the lack of quorum, leading to its adjournment until July 24.

The delay in oath-taking had put Monday’s Senate elections at risk. Elections for 11 vacant Senate seats are scheduled for tomorrow, and according to Election Commission sources, a complete assembly is essential for the voting process.

They confirmed that polling staff would attend the assembly as planned, and any further decision would be made on-site. The Election Commission also reiterated that it will proceed according to the issued election schedule.