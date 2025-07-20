Nine terrorists killed, 8 arrested in Malakand operation: ISPR

MALAKAND – A joint intelligence-based operation was successfully conducted from July 16 to 20 in Malakand district by the security forces, in coordination with police, Levies, CTD, and the district administration, targeting the reported presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khawarij, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the four-day operation involved skillful maneuvering and multiple intense firefights, resulting in the elimination of nine Indian-sponsored militants and the arrest of eight others.

Two terrorist hideouts were also destroyed, and a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered.

Locals in the area welcomed the operation, expressing strong support for the State’s counterterrorism efforts.

A sanitization operation is currently underway to ensure the complete elimination of remaining elements of the group.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies, in unity with the people of Pakistan, remain committed to eradicating the threat of Indian-sponsored terrorism and restoring lasting peace in the region.