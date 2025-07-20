135 dead, 478 injured in Punjab due to ongoing monsoon rains: PDMA report

LAHORE – So far, 135 people have lost their lives and 478 have been injured in Punjab this year due to monsoon rains, according to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab. The report noted that no casualties were reported from people being swept away or trapped in floodwaters.

The PDMA spokesperson stated that 156 houses were either partially or completely damaged. The fatalities include 5 due to lightning strikes, 99 from collapsing buildings, 12 from electrocution, and 19 from drowning.

Additionally, 2 people were injured by lightning, 465 by building collapses, 8 by electric shocks, and 3 from drowning. The rains have also resulted in the death of 33 livestock animals.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed local administrations to remain alert during the fourth spell of monsoon rains. He warned of possible urban and flash flooding and a sharp rise in river water levels in the upper regions.

Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, best possible medical treatment is being provided to the injured. The DG also informed that under the Punjab Government’s policy, families of the deceased are being provided compensation ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 5 million.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure the enforcement of Section 144 around rivers and streams. Citizens have been urged to take precautionary measures during the rainy season and avoid living in fragile or dilapidated structures.

The DG further noted that most deaths occurred due to the collapse of weakened buildings and rooftops. He advised parents to keep children away from electric poles, wires, and low-lying areas. By following safety guidelines, loss of life and property can be minimized.